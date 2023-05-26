Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Declines By 88.4%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IN8bio by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.