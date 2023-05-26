Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Increases By 207.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

