Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Increases By 430.7%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

INDY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 14,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

