Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Increases By 2,012.5%

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a growth of 2,012.5% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kim LLC grew its stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of JWAC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

