Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Decreases By 47.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kelso Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,154. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

