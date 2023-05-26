Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 788.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
Kutcho Copper stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
About Kutcho Copper
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.