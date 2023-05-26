Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 788.9%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 788.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

Kutcho Copper stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.