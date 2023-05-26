Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Grows By 545.2%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 545.2% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

MRRTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 47,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,975. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

