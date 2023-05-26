Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Grows By 545.2%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 545.2% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
MRRTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 47,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,975. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
