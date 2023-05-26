Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Grows By 263.4%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the April 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Minerva Neurosciences

In other news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NERV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 104,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,376. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

