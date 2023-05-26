Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Increases By 313.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 313.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MURGY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 51,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

