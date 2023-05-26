Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Expands By 216.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 216.1% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 55,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,344. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
