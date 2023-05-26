Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Expands By 216.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 216.1% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 55,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,344. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 128,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

