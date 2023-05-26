Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Grows By 222.2%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPINL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

