Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 45.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.22. 29,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.4291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.75.

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.