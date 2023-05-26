Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Decreases By 50.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OXLCP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.