Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Drops By 53.8%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,000.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UFO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.68. 3,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.10.

