Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 46.8%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 2,221,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 843.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.