Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 49.6%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,533. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

RenovoRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RenovoRx by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $3,425,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.