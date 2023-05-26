Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 49.6%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,533. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
