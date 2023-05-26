Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Grows By 900.0%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SMG Industries Price Performance
SMG Industries stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. SMG Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
About SMG Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMG Industries (SMGI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.