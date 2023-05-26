Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Grows By 900.0%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMG Industries stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. SMG Industries has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

SMG Industries, Inc engages in the provision of transportation services. The company was founded by Ailon Z. Grushkin and Richard A. Biele on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

