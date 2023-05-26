Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Increases By 352.8%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 352.8% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GASS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Price Performance

NASDAQ GASS remained flat at $3.05 on Friday. 338,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,628. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

