Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Grows By 203.4%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNXXF remained flat at C$32.67 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.43. Talanx has a 12 month low of C$34.49 and a 12 month high of C$34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

