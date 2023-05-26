Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Decreases By 78.8%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TOAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 3,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Talon 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

