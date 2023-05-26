Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Decreases By 92.3%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

TGEN stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. Analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the production of commercial and industrial, natural-gas-fueled engine-driven, and combined heat and power (CHP) products. It operates through the Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.