Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Increases By 300.0%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 1.9 %

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.28. 1,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.76. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$36.96.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.