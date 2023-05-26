Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases By 90.3%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,542,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the April 30th total of 16,049,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 543.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.0 %

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $1.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

