Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases By 90.3%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,542,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the April 30th total of 16,049,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 543.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.0 %
Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,766. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.