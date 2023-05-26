Short Interest in Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Increases By 258.0%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of Traton stock remained flat at $21.29 during trading on Thursday. Traton has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

