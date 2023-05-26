Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Declines By 95.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 9,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUWOY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

