Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Declines By 95.0%

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 9,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUWOY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.