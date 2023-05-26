Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Decreases By 90.9%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 7,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. UCB has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $48.45.

UCB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

