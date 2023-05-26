Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 132,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,162. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200 day moving average is $211.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

