Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Up 0.1 %

Waters stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.83. The stock had a trading volume of 124,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,330. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.24. Waters Co. has a one year low of $252.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

