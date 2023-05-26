Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 385,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

