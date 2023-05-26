Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,566 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 568,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after buying an additional 153,439 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 496,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

