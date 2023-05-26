Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNH traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $480.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

