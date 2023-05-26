Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,856 shares during the quarter. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF makes up about 1.6% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 199,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SVOL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,921. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.