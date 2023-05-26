Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 0.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CNC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 1,289,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.