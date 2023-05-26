Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,086,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

LIVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

