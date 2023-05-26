Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.97. The stock had a trading volume of 266,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,717. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

