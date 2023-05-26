Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $103.04. 1,720,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.