SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $357.49 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $357.49 million and approximately $162.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25648597 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $38,657,043.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

