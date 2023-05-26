SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

