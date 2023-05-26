SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl Sells 410 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SiTime Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89.
SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
