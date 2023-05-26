SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl Sells 410 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SiTime Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

