Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 2.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,208. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

