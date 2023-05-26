Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $24.11 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.