Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

