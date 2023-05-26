Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 109,893 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,893 shares during the period. Target accounts for 4.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Target worth $190,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.