Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,967,589 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967,589 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 2.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $112,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,741,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

