Snider Financial Group Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,026,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. 72,490,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,581,230. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

