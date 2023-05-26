Snider Financial Group Has $363,000 Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group owned 0.05% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.73. 6,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.