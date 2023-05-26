Snider Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $136.88. The company had a trading volume of 331,188 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

