Snider Financial Group Sells 2,799 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snider Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,794,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,756,770. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

