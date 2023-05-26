Snider Financial Group Sells 627 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Snider Financial Group reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.7% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,147 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

