Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Director Richard Caring Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,101.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 370,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,521.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 19th, Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

